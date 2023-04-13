MILWAUKEE—Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says Khris Middleton practiced fully Thursday as the three-time All-Star works his way back from a sore right knee and prepares for the playoffs.
Middleton hasn’t played since the injury caused him to exit an April 5 victory over the Chicago Bulls. He missed 18 straight games due to right knee soreness from Dec. 17 through Jan. 21.
The injury is unrelated to the one that ended Middleton’s 2021-22 postseason early. He missed the Bucks’ final 10 playoff games last season due to a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.
Budenholzer also said guards Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton practiced on a limited basis as they both recover from sprained right ankles. Allen missed the Bucks’ final four regular-season games and Connaughton was out the last three.
PRO HOCKEY
• CHICAGO—Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will not return to the team next year, ending a wildly successful run that included three Stanley Cup championships in 15 seasons.
General manager Kyle Davidson said Thursday that the team will not re-sign its longtime center, who turns 35 on April 29. He is eligible for free agency after agreeing to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension in July 2014.
“I think words fail to adequately summarize everything that Jonathan’s done for the organization, the amazing memories that he provided,” Davidson said. “He’ll be a Blackhawk forever.”
PRO BASEBALL
• TORONTO—Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez was removed from Thursday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays after appearing to lose track of outs and running into a double play.
Facing Chris Bassitt, Báez doubled off the left field wall with one out in the second inning for his first extra base-hit this season. Báez didn’t run hard out of the batter’s box, apparently thinking he had homered.
Báez broke for third and rounded the base on Akil Baddo’s liner to center and was easily doubled up for the third out.
PRO FOOTBALL
Dan Snyder has a deal in place to sell the NFL’s Washington Commanders for the biggest price paid for a North American professional sports team.
A group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales that includes Magic Johnson has an agreement in principle to buy the team for a record $6.05 billion, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Once the deal is approved, Harris would own controlling stakes in teams in three of the four major North American pro sports leagues. He and David Blitzer have owned the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers since 2011 and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils since 2013.