MILWAUKEE—Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says Khris Middleton practiced fully Thursday as the three-time All-Star works his way back from a sore right knee and prepares for the playoffs.

Middleton hasn’t played since the injury caused him to exit an April 5 victory over the Chicago Bulls. He missed 18 straight games due to right knee soreness from Dec. 17 through Jan. 21.

