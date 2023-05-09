NEW YORK—Aaron Judge was reinstated from the injured list by the New York Yankees and the record-setting slugger was back in right field batting second Tuesday night against the Oakland Athletics.
The reigning AL MVP hadn’t played since April 27 because of a right hip strain. He was hitting .261 with six home runs, 14 RBIs and an .863 OPS in 26 games during his first season as Yankees captain.
“To get one of the game’s great players back in your lineup and our leader, and all that he brings between the lines and outside, excited obviously to get him back,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said with a broad smile.
• ATLANTA—Ace left-hander Max Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained forearm, dealing another major blow to the Atlanta Braves’ rotation.
Tight-hander Kyle Wright, the major leagues’ only 20-game winner last season, already on the IL with shoulder soreness. Fried was Atlanta’s opening day starter.
Fried said before Tuesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox he was relieved an MRI showed no structural problems with his elbow. He had Tommy John surgery in 2014.
PRO BASKETBALL
• NEW YORK—Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. of Memphis and Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez headlined the NBA’s All-Defensive team Tuesday.
Lopez, the runner-up to Jackson for Defensive Player of the Year, had 185 points and 85 first-team votes.
Also voted to the first team were Cleveland forward Evan Mobley and Chicago guard Alex Caruso.
• BOSTON—Joel Embiid scored 33 points and the Philadelphia 76ers easily took a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals, beating the Boston Celtics 115-103 on Tuesday night.
The 76ers led by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter as home fans booed the Celtics, and can close out the series and advance to the conference finals when they host Game 6 on Thursday night.
It was the third straight 30-point game in the series for Embiid, who also had seven rebounds, four blocks and three 3-pointers.