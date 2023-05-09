Guardians Yankees Baseball

Judge

 Frank Franklin II - staff, AP

NEW YORK—Aaron Judge was reinstated from the injured list by the New York Yankees and the record-setting slugger was back in right field batting second Tuesday night against the Oakland Athletics.

The reigning AL MVP hadn’t played since April 27 because of a right hip strain. He was hitting .261 with six home runs, 14 RBIs and an .863 OPS in 26 games during his first season as Yankees captain.

