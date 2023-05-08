Nuggets Suns Basketball

Jokic

 Matt York - staff, AP

DENVER—Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was fined $25,000 by the league Monday for making improper contact in the stands with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia.

No suspension, though. The two-time NBA MVP is all set for Game 5 on Tuesday night in Denver, with the second-round series tied at 2-2.

