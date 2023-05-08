DENVER—Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was fined $25,000 by the league Monday for making improper contact in the stands with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia.
No suspension, though. The two-time NBA MVP is all set for Game 5 on Tuesday night in Denver, with the second-round series tied at 2-2.
It was nearly the outcome Ishbia was hoping for in a series where the home team has won every game.
On his Twitter account Monday, Ishbia praised his team’s performance and urged no further disciplinary action for Jokic.
Jokic was assessed a technical foul in the second quarter of Game 4 on Sunday night when the big man tried to snatch the ball back from Ishbia, who was sitting courtside, and hit Ishbia with an elbow.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins apologized Monday after using a homophobic slur to refer to Xavier fans while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview.
West Virginia’s athletic department called Huggins’ comments “offensive” and said it was reviewing the matter.
During a call to Cincinnati radio station WLW, Huggins, a former longtime coach at Cincinnati, was asked about the transfer portal and whether he had a chance of landing a player from Xavier, a Jesuit school and the Bearcats’ crosstown rival.
“Catholics don’t do that,” Huggins said. “I tell you what, any school that can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn’t do it, by God they can get away with anything.
“It was the Crosstown Shootout. What it was, was all those (expletive), those Catholic (expletive), I think.”
PRO GOLF
• McKINNEY, Texas—Jordan Spieth withdrew from the AT&T Byron Nelson on Monday with an injury to his left wrist, raising questions about how fit he will be for the PGA Championship next week.
Spieth, a three-time major champion who grew up in Dallas, is coming off a missed cut at the Wells Fargo Championship last week.
“Over the weekend, I had severe pain in my left wrist and had doctors confirm an injury that requires rest and limited movement,” Spieth said in a statement posted to social media.