Joel Embiid began the long process toward NBA MVP as a towering soccer prospect in Africa who never picked up a basketball until he was a teenager.
Once he changed sports for good, Embiid became a generational — albeit often-injured — talent. And, the affable center quickly became the face of the Philadelphia 76ers’ rebuilding effort more commonly known as The Process.
He embraced the nickname and is introduced before every home game as Joel “The Process” Embiid.
Embiid can now add MVP.
The All-Star center and two-time league scoring champion, Embiid, who had long lobbied for the award, earned his first NBA MVP trophy Tuesday night, topping two-time winner Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.
The 29-year-old from Yaoundé, Cameroon, averaged 33.1 points to win his second straight scoring title, averaged 10.2 rebounds and tied a career high with 4.2 assists per game. Embiid has been sidelined with a sprained right knee that cost him one game of the playoff sweep against Brooklyn and the opening game of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Boston, which was won by Philadelphia on Monday night.
• The Memphis Grizzlies have no plans to bring Dillon Brooks back to the team when he hits free agency this summer, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.
Brooks was offered an extension last year but turned it down. The Grizzlies have since decided that he won’t be in their future plans.
Brooks just completed a three-year contract that paid him $35 million. He led the NBA with 18 technical fouls this season, earning a pair of one-game suspensions for surpassing the league threshold for technicals.
PRO BASEBALL
• MIAMI—Ronald Acuña Jr. was back in the Atlanta Braves lineup on Tuesday, a day after he was hit on the left shoulder and left the second game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets.
X-rays and additional tests at a hospital showed Acuña sustained a bruise. He was hitting leadoff and playing centerfield against Miami.
“At the moment I thought it was something more serious, I couldn’t move my arm,” Acuña said through a translator. “But thankfully everything’s OK.”
PRO FOOTBALL
• KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Chiefs are re-signing Jerick McKinnon and declined the fifth-year option on fellow running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Tuesday, solidifying their backfield behind incumbent Isiah Pacheco heading into offseason workouts.
McKinnon, who turns 31 this week, ran 72 times for 291 yards and a touchdown but was at his best out of the backfield, catching 56 passes for 512 yards and nine scores.