JACKSONVILLE, Fla.—Rayshawn Jenkins snatched the ball inches from the ground and raced the other way.
He could have played it safe and taken a knee or stepped out of bounds. But this wasn’t the time or place—not for a guy who had never returned an interception for a touchdown.
Not in the NFL. Not in college. Not in high school. Not even as a kid playing peewee football in Florida. So Jenkins had one thought: score.
Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott’s tipped pass in overtime and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a stunning 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
“That’s a play you dream about ever since you’re 8 years old, ever since I started playing this game, to be the guy to make a play like that for us to get that win,” said Jenkins, who became the first player in NFL history with 18 tackles and two interceptions in the same game. “That was pretty cool to do.”
• LAS VEGAS—Defensive end Chandler Jones grabbed a bizarre, unnecessary lateral by New England’s Jakobi Meyers out of the air on the final play and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown, giving the Las Vegas Raiders a 30-24 victory over the Patriots on Sunday.
With the game tied at 24-all, the Patriots decided to run a series of pitches in a last-ditch attempt to avoid overtime. Rhamondre Stevenson pitched the ball to Meyers, who heaved it across the field and into the arms of Jones, who had nothing but open field in front of him.
The wild finish bailed out the Raiders (6-8), who led 17-3 at halftime before allowing the Patriots (7-7) to score 21 straight points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
• MILWAUKEE—The Marquette women’s basketball team won its Big East home opener after taking down Butler 67-46 on Sunday.
Four different Golden Eagles finished with double-digit points as Marquette held a 10-point lead at the half before outscoring the Bulldogs 21-8 in the third quarter to move to 2-1 in the conference and 9-2 overall.
Hononegah grad Jordan King scored 10 points while grabbing four boards and two steals.
SOCCER
• Lionel Messi’s once-in-a-generation career is complete: He is a World Cup champion.
In probably the wildest final in the tournament’s 92-year history, Argentina won its third World Cup title by beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw featuring two goals from the 35-year-old Messi and a hat trick by his heir apparent, France forward Kylian Mbappé.