JJ Watt CBS Football

Watt

 Rick Scuteri - freelancer, FR157181 AP

NEW YORK—J.J. Watt has signed a multi-year deal with CBS Sports to serve as a studio analyst. The announcement was made Thursday by CBS Sports President David Berson.

Watt’s first appearance will be on “The NFL Today” during Week 1 on Sept. 9. He’ll also be an analyst for NFL shows on CBS Sports Network and online.

Recommended for you