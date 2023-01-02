INDIANAPOLIS—Nick Foles will miss the Indianapolis Colts season finale against Houston because of injured ribs and will be replaced by second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger.
Interim coach Jeff Saturday made the announcement Monday.
“Nick’s really sore, the whole side of his body,” Saturday said. “Obviously, he took a massive shot there. Landed on the ball, lot of pain and he’ll be down this week.”
Foles was injured on a sack by rookie linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux late in the first half of Sunday’s 38-10 loss at the New York Giants.
• NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Quarterback Joshua Dobbs will make a second straight start Saturday night in Jacksonville with the Titans’ playoff hopes on the line despite being signed Dec. 21 off Detroit’s practice squad.
“Josh will be our quarterback,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “I’ve talked to both quarterbacks and let them know that Josh will be our quarterback for this week, and then Malik (Willis) has to continue to prepare like a starter.”
The Titans (7-9) can win their third straight AFC South title with a victory Saturday night. That would give them a home playoff game along with snapping a six-game skid that has seen Dobbs as the third different quarterback to start since Tennessee’s previous win Nov. 17 at Green Bay.
HOCKEY
• MONCTON, New Brunswick—Minnesota freshman Logan Cooley had three goals and an assist and UMass sophomore Ryan Ufko set up five goals to lead the Americans over Germany 11-1 on Monday in the world junior hockey championship quarterfinals.
Red Savage and Cutter Gauthier added two goals apiece for the United States, which outshot Germany 41-22.
Jimmy Snuggerud, Blake Jackson, Kenny Connors and Dylan Duke rounded out the scoring for the U.S.
TENNIS
• ADELAIDE, Australia—Novak Djokovic lost his doubles match but received a warm welcome from the crowd at the Adelaide International on Monday.
The 21-time major winner was deported from Australia a year ago after arriving unvaccinated against COVID-19 at a time when the country was still subject to strict quarantine regulations and proof of vaccination.
His first match was a low-key doubles encounter alongside Vasek Pospisil, and the pair lost 4-6 6-3 (10-5) to Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar.
