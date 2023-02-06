Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is taking a pay cut as part of a new contract that will reward him if the Hawkeyes average 25 points and win at least seven games next season — and make it easier to fire him if they don’t.
The athletic department on Monday released an amended contract for Ferentz, Iowa’s offensive coordinator since 2017. The son of head coach Kirk Ferentz has been a frequent target of criticism for nepotism and because of the Hawkeyes’ lack of production the past two years.
The amended contract calls for Brian Ferentz to receive a salary of $850,000 this year, a $50,000 pay cut, and his two-year rolling contract has been put on hold.
But if Iowa wins seven games and increases its scoring average to 25 points, he will be paid a lump sum of $112,500, have his salary raised to $925,000 and go back to having a two-year rolling contract.
PRO FOOTBALL
• PHOENIX—Seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green retired on Monday after 12 seasons in the NFL.
The 34-year-old spent a decade with the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Arizona Cardinals for the last two seasons of his career.
Selected by the Bengals with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2011 draft out of Georgia, Green was a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first seven seasons, topping 1,000 yards receiving six times.
The 6-foot-4, 207-pounder had a rare blend of size and speed and his low-key personality made him a favorite among teammates.
• KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve Monday and placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the list for the second time as they finalize their roster for the Super Bowl.
Edwards-Helaire, a 2020 first-round pick, has been out since sustaining a high ankle sprain during a win over the Chargers on Nov. 20. He was designated to return on Jan. 17, opening a three-week window in which he could be activated.
PRO GOLF
• PEBBLE BEACH, Calif.—Justin Rose had a different set of goals at the start of the year.
His back was starting to become bothersome. His world ranking sank to its lowest point in 13 years. And he had reason to wonder if he would spend the first full week in April somewhere other than Augusta National.
All that changed Monday morning when Rose capped off a long week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with three quick birdies and four steady pars that gave him a three-shot victory, his first in four years.