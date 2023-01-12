CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kevin Harvick received the same answer nearly every time he asked another athlete how they decided to retire: Harvick would just know it was time.
The driver thrust onto the global stage when he was named Dale Earnhardt’s replacement just days after Earnhardt’s fatal 2001 crash will make this 23rd season his last in NASCAR. The 2014 Cup champion heads into his final year tied for ninth on NASCAR’s all-time wins list with 60 career victories, 13 consecutive playoff appearances and he’s one of the final active drivers from the sport’s halcyon days.
“From talking to all the people I’ve talked to, it always came down to the same, ‘Oh, you’ll know, you’ll know it is time, you’ll know the right moment,’” Harvick said in an interview with The Associated Press ahead of his Thursday announcement.
PRO FOOTBALL
• OWINGS MILLS, Md.—The Baltimore Ravens are still practicing without Lamar Jackson.
Thursday, however, included one significant development — an update from the star quarterback’s Twitter account.
“Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries. I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process,” Jackson tweeted. “I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3. There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable.”
• NEW YORK—Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site if Buffalo and Kansas City meet in the AFC championship game.
The NFL decided to put that potential matchup in a neutral city after the Bills’ Week 17 game against Cincinnati was canceled when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.
The Chiefs (14-3) are the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but played one more game than the second-seeded Bills (13-3). The league brokered the neutral site deal because Buffalo could have been the top seed with a victory over the Bengals.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• AMES, Iowa—Former Wisconsin cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat has been hired to coach the same position at Iowa State, and the Cyclones went to the small-college ranks to bring in Jordan Langs as running backs coach and special teams coordinator.
ISU coach Matt Campbell announced the additions Thursday, leaving him with one staff position to fill following the Cyclones’ first losing season since 2016. Poteat was at Wisconsin the past two seasons but was not retained by new coach Luke Fickell.