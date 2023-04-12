Rangers Cubs Baseball

CHICAGO—All-Star outfielder Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs agreed Wednesday to a $61 million, three-year contract covering 2024-26.

Happ agreed in January to a $10.85 million, one-year contract. His new deal calls for a $3 million signing bonus payable June 1 and salaries of $20 million in both 2024 and 2025, and $18 million in 2026. He gets a full no-trade provision and a hotel suite on road trips.

