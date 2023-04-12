CHICAGO—All-Star outfielder Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs agreed Wednesday to a $61 million, three-year contract covering 2024-26.
Happ agreed in January to a $10.85 million, one-year contract. His new deal calls for a $3 million signing bonus payable June 1 and salaries of $20 million in both 2024 and 2025, and $18 million in 2026. He gets a full no-trade provision and a hotel suite on road trips.
The 28-year-old would have been eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.
Happ was a first-time All-Star last year, when he hit .271 with 17 home runs, a career-high 42 doubles and 72 RBIs. Happ also earned his first NL Gold Glove. He hit a career-high 25 home runs in 2021.
• CHICAGO—Logan Gilbert pitched 6 2/3 innings of four-hit ball, Teoscar Hernández and Jarred Kelenic hit consecutive home runs in the eighth and the Seattle Mariners stopped a three-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Cubs 5-2 on Wednesday.
Kelenic’s homer landed in the upper center-field bleachers and traveled 482 feet, the second-longest at Wrigley Field since Statcast began tracking in 2015 and trailing only Willson Contreras’ 491-footer in Game 4 of the 2017 NL Championship Series.
Chicago (6-5) had beaten Seattle (5-8) seven consecutive times dating to July 31, 2016, the Cubs’ longest winning streak against an American League team since interleague play started in 1997.
AUTO RACING
• CONCORD, N.C.—Chase Elliott will return to racing this weekend at Martinsville Speedway after he missed the last six NASCAR Cup races with a broken left leg.
The 27-year-old Elliott was injured in a snowboarding accident in Colorado. The 2020 Cup Series champion rehabilitated in Colorado before returning to his home in Dawsonville, Georgia, in late March to continue physical therapy.
The Hendrick Motorsports driver tested this week in the Chevrolet Driver-in-the-Loop simulator in Concord, North Carolina, before making the final decision to return at Martinsville.