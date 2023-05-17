Yankees Blue Jays Baseball

Germán

 Chris Young - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press

NEW YORK—New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán was suspended for 10 games Wednesday by Major League Baseball and fined for violating the sport’s prohibition of foreign substances on the mound.

The penalty was announced following Germán’s ejection in the fourth inning Tuesday night at Toronto for what an umpire said was “the stickiest hand I’ve ever felt.”

