HOUSTON—José Abreu and the World Series champion Astros agreed to a $58.5 million, three-year contract Monday, adding another powerful bat to Houston’s lineup.
Abreu, the 2020 AL MVP, gets $19.5 million in each of the next three seasons.
He spent his first nine major league seasons with the Chicago White Sox. The first baseman became a free agent after batting .304 with 15 home runs, 75 RBIs and an .824 OPS this year.
• PITTSBURGH—Carlos Santana tugged at his new Pittsburgh Pirates cap, pulled at his jersey and broke into an impromptu dance.
Cities change. Circumstances change. Expectations change. The urge to get loose whenever the moment strikes the veteran first baseman/designated hitter does not.
“That’s who I am, just a really happy person,” Santana said through a translator Tuesday after signing a one-year, $6.75-million deal to give Pittsburgh’s young group an elder statesman of sorts. “I really like to have a good time.”
• LAWRENCE, Kan.—Lance Leipold has signed his lucrative contract extension at Kansas, which includes a massive pay raise for the Jayhawks’ football coach along with his assistants and staff, and could keep him tied to the school through the 2029 season.
Under terms of the contract, which was agreed to last week and made public Tuesday, Leipold will make $5 million in the first year of the deal with annual $100,000 increases. Leipold also gets a $750,000 signing bonus while his buyout rises to $12.5 million before gradually decreasing over time.
Leipold led the Jayhawks to a 5-0 start and spot in the Top 25 this season; the Jayhawks dealt with injuries down the stretch and finished 6-6 for their first bowl appearance since 2008.
• EVANSTON, Ill.—Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald is shaking up his staff after the Wildcats’ worst season in 33 years, announcing Tuesday that defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil and two other assistant coaches will not return.
Defensive line coach Marty Long and wide receivers coach Dennis Springer also were let go after the Wildcats finished 1-11 for their worst record since the 1989 team went 0-11. The lost 17 of their last 18 games.
