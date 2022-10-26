LAKE FOREST, Ill.—The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles already have one of the NFL's best defenses.
Now, they're adding another pass rusher to the mix.
LAKE FOREST, Ill.—The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles already have one of the NFL's best defenses.
Now, they're adding another pass rusher to the mix.
The Eagles acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears for a 2023 fourth-round pick on Wednesday.
Quinn goes from a rebuilding franchise to a Super Bowl contender. The Eagles (6-0) are the lone undefeated team. Philadelphia, coming off a bye, hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday.
The 32-year-old Quinn is off to a slow start with just one sack and three quarterback hits after opting not participate in offseason workouts. But he broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent's franchise record with 18 1/2 sacks last year in a resurgent season.
“I value — I think I’ve talked about that a lot — the locker room and what it means and the culture and it (stinks) to mess with that, to be completely honest with you,” Bears general manager Ryan Poles said.
• ORCHARD PARK, N.Y.—Buffalo Bills starting cornerback Tre’Davious White’s return from a left knee injury will have to wait at least one more week.
Coach Sean McDermott on Wednesday ruled out White from playing against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. White opened the season on the physically unable to perform list before being cleared to begin practicing two weeks ago after missing 11 months with a torn ligament.
PRO BASEBALL
• Adam Wainwright will pitch for the St. Louis Cardinals next season, choosing to return for an 18th and final year with the club even as longtime teammates Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina head off into retirement.
The 41-year-old Wainwright informed the NL Central champions of his decision to return shortly after they were eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Wainwright did not pitch in either game in part because he had struggled with his delivery late in the season.
• TAMPA, Fla.—Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner plans to keep Aaron Boone as his manager.
“As far as Boone’s concerned, we just signed him and for all the same reasons I listed a year ago, I believe he is a very good manager," Steinbrenner said Wednesday as he left the Yankees player development complex. "I don’t see a change there."
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.