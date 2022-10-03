MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.—Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets.
Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion last Thursday at Cincinnati when he took a scary sack from Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou, was stretchered off the field and immediately taken to the hospital. He flew back to South Florida with the team that night.
The additional MRI that Tagovailoa underwent Friday afternoon came back clean, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.
• Brian Robinson Jr. has been cleared to practice with the Washington Commanders just over five weeks since being shot in an attempted robbery, and there’s a chance he plays as soon as this weekend.
Robinson on Wednesday is expected to begin his acclimation period to return from the non-football injury list. The team then has 21 days to activate the rookie running back, but that could happen in time for him to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
“We’ll see how that goes,” coach Ron Rivera said Monday. “I’m optimistic about it. Just in listening to everything I’ve heard, it’s very promising.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s sprained throwing shoulder has usurped the offseason coaching spat as the big story heading into the top-ranked Crimson Tide’s grudge match against Texas A&M.
Alabama coach NIck Saban called Young day-to-day on Monday and said he didn’t have any substantive update on the status of last season’s Heisman Trophy winner. The top-ranked Crimson Tide face the Aggies, the only team to beat Alabama in the 2021 regular season, on Saturday night.
“Really, there’s no updates on Bryce,” Saban said. “You know, he’s got a little bit of a shoulder injury. It’s not a long-term type injury.
PRO BASEBALL
• PITTSBURGH—Albert Pujols hit his 703rd home run Monday night, breaking a tie with Babe Ruth for second place in career RBIs.
The 42-year-old slugger connected for the St. Louis Cardinals off Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller, pulling a two-run shot into the left-field stands to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth inning. It was Pujols’ 35th career home run at PNC Park, his most at any visiting ballpark.
The drive gave Pujols 2,216 RBIs, passing Ruth on the all-time list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,297.
Pujols has 24 home runs this season and is one of four players in major league history with 700, joining Barry Bonds (762), Aaron (755) and Ruth (714).