MONTGOMERY, Ala.—A former University of Alabama basketball player has pleaded not guilty to a capital murder charge filed against him after he was accused of providing the gun used in a fatal shooting near campus.
Darius Miles, 21, of Washington, D.C., entered the plea on Monday, according to court documents.
Miles, a former junior reserve forward for the Crimson Tide, and Michael Lynn Davis, 21, of Charles County, Maryland, are charged with capital murder in the January shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. The shooting occurred on the Strip, a student-oriented business district of bars and restaurants near the Tuscaloosa campus. Investigators said Harris was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when she was struck by a bullet, which brings a capital murder charge in Alabama.
Miles was removed from the university’s team following his arrest.
• NEW YORK—Iowa standout Caitlin Clark said there's no reason for LSU's Angel Reese to be criticized on social media for waving her hand in front of her face while staring down Clark during the women's NCAA championship game.
Clark, The Associated Press Player of the Year, made a similar gesture to no one in particular during Iowa’s victory over Louisville in the Elite Eight.
“I don't think Angel should be criticized at all. No matter which way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she did. I'm just one that competes — and she competed," Clark said Tuesday on ESPN's “Outside the Lines, " adding: "I think everybody knew there was going to be a little bit of trash talk in the entire tournament. It's not just me and Angel.”
PRO FOOTBALL
• HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders have their potential backup to Jimmy Garoppolo, returning to a familiar place to sign quarterback Brian Hoyer on Tuesday.
Hoyer is the latest player with New England ties to sign with the Raiders, joining the team coached by former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Former Patriots executive Dave Ziegler is Las Vegas' general manager.
PRO BASEBALL
• MIAMI—The Miami Marlins placed veteran pitcher Johnny Cueto on the 15-day injured list because of right bicep tightness.
Cueto’s debut with the Marlins ended in the second inning after he allowed a three-run homer to Minnesota Twins slugger Joey Gallo on Monday. The 37-year-old Cueto said he had experienced discomfort in his bicep since spring training but attempted to pitch through it. The results of an imaging test Cueto took Tuesday appeared promising, said Marlins manager Skip Schumaker.