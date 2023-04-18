ORCHARD PARK, N.Y.—Having spent the past several months meeting President Joe Biden, raising millions of dollars for his charitable foundation and promoting the benefits of CPR training, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin can focus now on the next big objective in his life: returning to football.
Wearing a red woolen cap and a Bills blue pullover, Hamlin sat at the podium on Tuesday and said his heart — the one that stopped beating some four months ago during a game in Cincinnati — was, as he put it, “still in the game.”
“This was a life-changing event, but it’s not the end of my story,” Hamlin said. “I plan on making a comeback to the NFL.”
Addressing reporters for the first time since going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field, Hamlin reflected on the anxious moments he’s endured, his inner drive to not let fear stand in his way and how he no longer takes a minute of his life for granted.
• PITTSBURGH—The Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers are working on a deal that would send wide receiver Allen Robinson to Pittsburgh.
A source with knowledge of the pending agreement tells the Associated Press on Tuesday that Los Angeles would send Robinson and its seventh-round pick (No. 251 overall) in the draft to the Steelers for one of Pittsburgh’s two seventh-round picks (No. 234).
The 29-year-old Robinson caught just 33 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games for the Rams in 2022 before being lost for the season with a foot injury.
• GREEN BAY, Wis.—Derrick Coleman, who became the NFL’s first legally deaf offensive player a decade ago, has joined the Green Bay Packers’ football operations staff as an assistant to player engagement.
Coleman, who lost his hearing at age 3, began playing football in middle school. He played 63 games with 18 starts in five NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2013-15), Atlanta Falcons (2017) and Arizona Cardinals (2018).
PRO BASKETBALL
• WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind—National player of the year Zach Edey of Purdue has declared for the NBA, but will keep open the option of returning to school next season.
The 7-foot-4 center, who led Purdue to a Big Ten regular-season title last season by averaging 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 assists per game, has one season of college eligibility remaining. The Boilermakers also became the second No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament to lose to a No. 16 seed last month.