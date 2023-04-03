MIAMI—Johnny Cueto’s debut with the Miami Marlins didn’t last long.
The 37-year-old pitcher exited with right biceps tightness after allowing a three-run homer to Joey Gallo in the second inning of Miami’s series opener against the Minnesota Twins on Monday night.
Cueto gave up four runs and three hits in one-plus inning. Max Kepler also went deep against the right-hander leading off the game.
The Marlins signed Cueto to an $8.5 million, one-year contract in January that includes a club option for 2024. The 15-year veteran took Pablo López’s spot in Miami’s rotation after López was traded to Minnesota for AL batting champion Luis Arraez.
• NEW YORK—Major League Baseball’s new rules are working as hoped through the first four days of the season.
The average game time has dropped by 30 minutes, stolen bases have doubled and batting average has increased by 16 percentage points compared to last year’s opening weekend.
Games averaged 2 hours, 38 minutes through Sunday with the new pitch clock, down from 3:08 for the first four days of the 2022 season and a 3:04 final average.
In the first year of restrictions on defensive shifts, the .246 batting average for nine-inning games was up from .230 over the first four days last year, when many games were played in cold and wet weather. Left-handed batting average increased to .232 from .229 in last year’s first four days and right-handed average went up to .254 from .230.
Larger bases have cut the distance between bags by 4 1/2 inches, and stolen bases rose to an average of 1.4 per game from 0.6.
PRO FIGHTING
• WWE is saying goodbye to existing as a family-run business as it joins with the company that runs Ultimate Fighting Championship to create a $21.4 billion sports entertainment company.
The deal announced Monday between Endeavor and World Wrestling Entertainment, on the heels of its biggest event of the year, catapults WWE into a new era after spending decades under the control of the McMahon family.
Vince McMahon purchased Capitol Wrestling from his father in 1982, and took the regional wrestling business to a national audience.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Former Indiana Hoosiers coach Bob Knight was released from a hospital in Bloomington, Indiana, and returned home after being admitted with an illness over the weekend, his son said Monday.
“On behalf of the Knight Family, we thank you for your thoughts and prayers. As many have heard, my dad was hospitalized over the weekend with an illness and has since been released from the hospital,” according to a statement from Pat Knight posted online.