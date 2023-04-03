Twins Marlins Baseball

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Johnny Cueto throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Miami.

 Lynne Sladky - staff, AP

MIAMI—Johnny Cueto’s debut with the Miami Marlins didn’t last long.

The 37-year-old pitcher exited with right biceps tightness after allowing a three-run homer to Joey Gallo in the second inning of Miami’s series opener against the Minnesota Twins on Monday night.

Recommended for you