SAN DIEGO—The Chicago Cubs have added Jameson Taillon to their rotation, agreeing to a four-year contract with the right-hander that is worth roughly $68 million.
The Cubs haven't formally announced the move, but President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said the team has been looking at Taillon for a long time.
The 31-year-old Taillon is coming off a solid season with the New York Yankees, going 14-5 with a 3.91 ERA. He matched his career high with 32 starts and worked 177 1/3 innings, his best total since he logged 191 innings in 2018.
• SAN DIEGO—Aaron Judge has issued his ruling: Court remains in session in the Bronx.
Judge is staying with the New York Yankees on a $360 million, nine-year contract, according to a person familiar with baseball's biggest free agent deal ever.
New York general manager Brian Cashman declined to confirm the agreement. But he said he was “optimistic that we're in a good place,” and he credited Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner for the team's position while making reference to Hal's late father, George.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• LEXINGTON, Ky.—Kentucky quarterback Will Levis announced Wednesday on social media he will declare for the NFL draft and skip the Wildcats’ upcoming Music City Bowl against Iowa.
Projected as a first-round selection next spring, Levis completed 65% of his passes for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in 11 games for Kentucky (7-5).
The Penn State transfer won 17 games over two seasons at Kentucky.
• LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Louisville is finalizing a deal to hire Purdue’s Jeff Brohm as its head coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Brohm, 51, would replace Scott Satterfield, who abruptly left the Cardinals on Monday after four seasons to become Cincinnati’s coach. Brohm, a Louisville native and former Cardinals quarterback, is 66-44 lifetime as a head coach and 36-34 at Purdue, which he guided to the Big Ten Conference West title this season before the Boilermakers (8-5) lost t