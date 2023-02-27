Commanders Moves Football

Wentz

 Patrick Semansky - staff, AP

The Washington Commanders released Carson Wentz on Monday, an expected move that puts an end to the one-season experiment with the veteran quarterback that did not work out.

After giving up draft picks to acquire him in a trade with Indianapolis last March, the Commanders were able to get out of the final two years of Wentz’s contract without any salary cap penalty.

