INDIANAPOLIS—The Indianapolis Colts thought Matt Ryan would help them make a playoff run, maybe even win a championship.
Instead, the bruised and battered 15-year veteran is getting benched.
Coach Frank Reich announced Monday that second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger will make his starting debut Sunday against the Washington Commanders.
“Right now, the move is for Sam to be the starter the rest of the season,” Reich said. “It’s a big step, but we think he’s ready. This guy’s special. You all know it, everybody knows it. Just talk to anybody in that locker room.”
• New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall will miss the rest of the season with an injury.
Coach Robert Saleh confirmed Monday that Hall has a torn ACL in his left knee, which is what the team initially feared. An MRI revealed the severity of the injury, which happened in the second quarter of the Jets’ 16-9 victory at Denver on Sunday.
Hall was one of the NFL’s top rookies before the injury as a key playmaker in the offense of the surprising 5-2 Jets. He has a team-leading 463 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 80 attempts
• ANN ARBOR, Mich.—Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Penn State coach James Franklin acted as a “ringleader” when the No. 4 Wolverines and No. 13 Nittany Lions clashed nearly two weeks ago, dismissing Franklin’s claim that a policy change was needed to keep things orderly beneath Michigan Stadium.
Harbaugh said Monday it wasn’t the lack of a policy that caused a problem between the teams.
A lot of heated words were exchanged and Michigan players reportedly said Penn State players threw peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at them as the teams headed to the locker room at halftime of a close game that the Wolverines won in a 41-17 rout on Oct. 15.
“Like you saw, pretty clearly, that (Penn State players) completely stopped. They weren’t letting us get up the tunnel,” Harbaugh said. “And it just seemed like such a sophomoric ploy to try to keep us out of our locker rooms. And (Franklin) looked like he was the ringleader of the whole thing.”
