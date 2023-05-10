NBA Krzyzewski Basketball

Krzyzewski

 Michael Dwyer - staff, AP

Mike Krzyzewski is coming out of retirement and heading to the NBA — as an adviser, not a coach.

The league said Wednesday that Krzyzewski, the Hall of Famer and all-time men’s college Division I coaching wins leader, is its new special adviser to basketball operations. He will be present next week at the league’s general managers meeting in Chicago, coinciding with the draft lottery and combine there.

Recommended for you