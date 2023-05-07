Wells Fargo Golf

Clark

 Chris Carlson - staff, AP

CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Wyndham Clark tried to pull his hat over his eyes with both hands as he struggled to hold back tears on the 18th green at Quail Hollow Club after winning his first PGA Tour event at the Wells Fargo Championship.

The long, agonizing wait that included days on tour where he wanted to “break some clubs” were over.

Recommended for you