CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Wyndham Clark tried to pull his hat over his eyes with both hands as he struggled to hold back tears on the 18th green at Quail Hollow Club after winning his first PGA Tour event at the Wells Fargo Championship.
The long, agonizing wait that included days on tour where he wanted to “break some clubs” were over.
It was time to celebrate.
“I’m a little choked up,” Clark said on the green. “It’s been a long five years (on tour) to get to this point. I thought I would have won one earlier, but it is well worth the wait.”
Clark shot 68 on Sunday for a four-shot victory over Xander Schauffele.
He finished the tournament at 19-under 265, the second-lowest score in relation to par in tournament history behind only three-time champion Rory McIlroy’s 21-under 267 in 2015 when par for the course was 72.
PRO BASEBALL
• CHICAGO—Miami manager Skip Schumaker enjoyed the very end. The rest of the afternoon was a challenge.
“I’m exhausted, and I didn’t play,” Schumaker quipped.
Garrett Hampson scored on Adbert Alzolay’s balk in the 14th inning, and the Marlins stopped a five-game slide by outlasting the Chicago Cubs for a wild 5-4 victory on Sunday.
Hampson opened the inning on second as the automatic runner. He advanced on Luis Arraez’s groundout and trotted home when Alzolay (1-2) was called for a balk with a 2-2 count on Jesús Sánchez.
The Cubs got a stellar start from Hayden Wesneski, who pitched six innings of one-run ball. The right-hander struck out six and walked none on a sunny day at Wrigley Field.
AUTO RACING
• KANSAS CITY, Kan.—Denny Hamlin bumped Kyle Larson off the lead heading onto the backstretch of the final lap Sunday, giving him a clear path to the finish line at Kansas Speedway and ending his Hamlin’s 33-race winless drought in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Hamlin went to the front on the record 38th lead change of a chaotic race at Kansas for his fourth victory at the track and the 400th win overall for Joe Gibbs Racing. It was Hamlin’s first trip to victory lane since last year’s Coca-Cola 600.