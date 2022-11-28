KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Chiefs are signing two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press, adding some much-needed depth with a player that was recently released from the AFC West rival Denver Broncos.
Gordon was cut by the Broncos last week amid fumble problems that plagued the 2015 first-round pick during his time in Denver. While he ran for 318 yards and caught 25 passes for 223 yards in 10 starts, averaging 3.5 yards per carry, Gordon also fumbled five times in 10 games, including a costly one in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders
• CLEVELAND—Cleveland’s controversial, $230 million QB Deshaun Watson was officially reinstated Monday by the NFL after serving his 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct allegations made by more than two dozen women.
Watson’s return wasn’t accompanied by any fanfare, simply a posting on the league’s personnel notice.
He’s now a starter again and poised to make his regular-season debut for the Browns on Sunday, coincidentally, in Houston, where he began his pro career and quickly rose to stardom before off-field decisions knocked him off course.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Auburn is bringing Hugh Freeze back to the Southeastern Conference as head coach of the Tigers, more than five years after his resignation from SEC West rival Mississippi amid both personal and NCAA scandals.
Auburn athletic director John Cohen announced on Monday the hiring of Freeze, who spent the last four seasons as coach at Liberty.
Freeze is officially 76-47 in 13 seasons as a head coach at Lambuth, Arkansas State, Mississippi and Liberty, but he comes with baggage that required extensive vetting by Auburn.
Auburn credits him with a 103-47 record on the field, but he had 27 wins at Ole Miss vacated for NCAA violations.
GOLF
• NASSAU, Bahamas—Tiger Woods was out before he was officially back, withdrawing Monday from his Hero World Challenge with plantar fasciitis in his right foot.
The Hero World Challenge was to be the start of a December in golf ruled by Woods, who also has a made-for-television match next weekend, followed by the PNC Championship with his 13-year-old son on Dec. 17-18.
Two of those are still on his schedule. The foot injury was a surprise and is a big setback for those who haven’t seen Woods play since July at St. Andrews. The Hero World Challenge has network coverage on NBC for the weekend.