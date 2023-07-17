Guardians Cubs Baseball

Bedard

 David Banks - freelancer, FR165605 AP

CHICAGO—The Chicago Blackhawks and forward Connor Bedard have agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract for the No. 1 overall draft pick.

The team said Monday the deal through the 2025-26 season will mean a $950,000 annual salary cap hit, the maximum allowed. It was announced on Bedard’s 18th birthday.

  

