Bears Kmet Football

Kmet

 Nam Y. Huh - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

LAKE FOREST, Ill.—The Chicago Bears and tight end Cole Kmet agreed Wednesday to a four-year, $50 million contract extension through 2027, a reward for a homegrown player coming off his best season.

Kmet had 50 receptions for 544 yards and seven touchdowns last season after catching just two scoring passes through his first two years. He has 138 catches for 1,399 yards in his career.

  

Recommended for you