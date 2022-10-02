TALLADEGA, Ala.—Chase Elliott, NASCAR’s most popular driver who a day earlier accused series leadership of taking a step backward in safety, drove to victory lane at Talladega Superspeedway and earned the automatic berth into the third round of the playoffs.
There were 57 lead changes among 17 drivers and of the six cautions, only one was for a multi-car crash.
“That was a pretty calm Talladega race,” Elliott said. “That’s something different.”
Elliott was fifth on the final restart with two laps remaining and claimed control of the outside lane to stalk leader Ryan Blaney. The 2020 Cup champion surged ahead with a push from Erik Jones on the final lap, threw a block on Blaney’s attempt to reclaim the win and then beat Blaney to the finish line by .046 seconds.
Elliott is the first driver through five playoff races to automatically advance into the next round with a victory, and he reclaimed the lead atop the Cup standings. The first four races were won by drivers not eligible for the championship in a chaotic start to the 10-race postseason.
PRO GOLF
• JACKSON, Miss.—Mackenzie Hughes made birdie on his third time playing the 18th hole on Sunday, and it gave him a playoff victory over Sepp Straka in the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Hughes twice had to made tough par saves on the closing hole at the Country Club of Jackson, in regulation from 100 feet behind the green for a 3-under 69 to force a playoff and from a tough spot in a bunker to keep going.
Straka narrowly missed his birdie putt on the second playoff hole from 18 feet on the fringe. Hughes hit his approach to 8 feet and made the winning putt.
PRO FOOTBALL
• Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw said Sunday he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year.
Bradshaw said on “Fox NFL Sunday” that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer late last year and was treated at Yale University Medical Center, including surgery.
“As of today, I am bladder cancer free,” Bradshaw said.
The 74-year-old then said he found a tumor in his neck earlier this year and it turned out to be a Merkel cell tumor, a rare form of malignant skin cancer. He was treated at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
“Folks, I may not look my old self, but I feel like my old self,” Bradshaw said. “I’m cancer free, I’m feeling great.”
PRO BASEBALL
• CHICAGO—Willson Contreras got several standing ovations in what could be his final home game at Wrigley Field, Marcus Stroman threw six scoreless innings and the surging Chicago Cubs won their seventh straight, beating the Cincinnati Reds 8-1 on Sunday.
Nelson Velázquez drove in four runs, helping Chicago match its best run since a seven-game streak late last year. The Cubs, aided by three walks and a hit batter, knocked out a Chase Anderson in a five-run first and cruised to their 11th win in 12 games in their home finale.
“It means a lot to me,” said Contreras, whose contract is expiring. “That’s why I wanted to come back and play this whole week, because I don’t know what the future holds. I don’t know if it’s going to be my last game with the Cubs or not. ... If I had to redo it, I would do it again because I play (for) one of the best fanbases in baseball and they make this place special.”