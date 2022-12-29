COSTA MESA, Calif.—Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill had a broad smile on Thursday, not just because of how his unit has performed over the past three games.
Hill was giddy because Joey Bosa returned to practice for the first time in three months.
Bosa took part in 15 practice snaps after he was designated to return from injured reserve. The seventh-year linebacker has missed the last 12 games after tearing his right groin on Sept. 25 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“I have a big smile on my face any time somebody mentions Joey. I know what it brings to this team,” Hill said.
• NASHVILLE, Tenn.—The Tennessee Titans effectively ended veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s season by placing him and two others on injured reserve Thursday.
Tannehill last played Dec. 18 in a loss at the Los Angeles Chargers where he finished the game despite re-injuring his right ankle in the first quarter. The 11-year veteran was carted to the locker room where his ankle was taped up, and he returned to finish the game.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• LINCOLN, Neb.—Juwan Gary scored 14 points and each Nebraska starter scored in double figures and the Cornhuskers ran away from Iowa early and went on to a 66-50 win on Thursday night.
C.J. Wilcher scored 13 points, Sam Griesel 12 and Emmanuel Bandoumel and Derrick Walker each scored 10 for Nebraska (8-6, 1-2 Big Ten) which snapped a three-game losing streak.
Patrick McCaffery started with game’s first points when he made a 3-pointer for a 3-0 Iowa lead. The Hawkeyes’ 59-second lead was the only one they’d have all night. Walker made a pair of layups in a 20-second span and that started the Cornhuskers on their way.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• NEW YORK—Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 71 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown and became Minnesota’s all-time rushing leader in the Golden Gophers’ 28-20 win over Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Thursday.
Ibrahim, who missed virtually all of last year with a ruptured Achilles, closed out a solid career in dramatic fashion. After getting injured in the 2021 season opener against Ohio State, Ibrahim returned for a sixth season and finished his career with 4,668 yards and 53 rushing touchdowns in 40 games since joining the Golden Gophers as a two-star recruit from Baltimore.