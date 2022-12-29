Chargers Bosa Football

Bosa 

 Kyusung Gong - freelancer, FR171561 AP

COSTA MESA, Calif.—Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill had a broad smile on Thursday, not just because of how his unit has performed over the past three games.

Hill was giddy because Joey Bosa returned to practice for the first time in three months.

