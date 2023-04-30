ST. LOUIS—Mike Shannon, a two-time World Series winner and longtime St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster, has died. He was 83.
The Cardinals said he died Saturday night in St. Louis. The team did not cite the cause of death.
Shannon spent 50 years in the broadcast booth, starting in 1972. That followed a short stint in the front office and a nine-year playing career with his hometown team, the first two seasons with future Hall of Famer Stan Musial.
Shannon, affectionately known as “The Moon Man” to St. Louis fans who listened to his colorful tales in the booth, retired after the 2021 season. He was owned a pair of restaurants near Busch Stadium before they closed in 2016.
• LOS ANGELES—Even though the Los Angeles Dodgers lead the National League in home runs, they are starting to show signs of winning when the ball doesn’t leave the park.
After getting a 1-0 win Saturday, the Dodgers relied on small ball again in their 6-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.
“It felt like we manufactured all our runs today. We were able to move them over and drive them in,” first baseman Freddie Freeman said.
Noah Syndergaard got his first win in a Dodgers uniform while the lineup got some timely hits and took advantage of mistakes by St. Louis pitchers, including eight walks.
• SACRAMENTO, Calif.—With his big-game swagger on display for the world and that signature mouthpiece dangling from a celebratory grin, Stephen Curry drove fearlessly to the basket with jaw-dropping acrobatics all afternoon and he fired with precision from way back in a Game 7 extravaganza for the ages.
Curry scored a playoff career-high 50 points in the most prolific Game 7 performance ever and answered time and again to will the Warriors on in their quest for a repeat, sending Golden State into the Western Conference semifinals with a 120-100 win against the Sacramento Kings in Sunday’s winner-take-all Game 7.
• VALLARTA, Mexico—Tony Finau and Jon Rahm play enough golf together away from the PGA Tour that Finau thinks it has only made him a better player.
He showed that Sunday in the Mexico Open at Rahm’s expense.
Finau was expecting a tough test against Rahm, the Masters champion and No. 1 player in the world. Equipped with a two-shot lead, Finau played bogey-free for a 5-under 66 and never gave Rahm or anyone else much of a chance.
He wound up winning by three shots for his fourth PGA Tour title in the last nine months.
