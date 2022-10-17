TEMPE, Ariz.—The Arizona Cardinals have made a move to bolster their struggling offense, adding disgruntled receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Monday.
Both teams announced the deal, saying the Panthers would receive “undisclosed draft compensation” in return.
A person familiar with the trade said the Panthers would receive a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in 2025. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because some details of the trade haven’t been announced.
The trade could be beneficial to both sides: Anderson’s days in Carolina appeared numbered after he was sent off the field and into the locker room by interim coach Steve Wilks during the second half of the Panthers’ 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, following a sideline argument with an assistant coach.
• MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.—Tua Tagovailoa is back, and his return will be a welcome sight for a Dolphins team that has not won a game since he suffered a concussion on Sept. 29.
Tagovailoa will go through practice this week as the Dolphins starter, and assuming all goes well, he is expected to start Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“He’s a captain for a reason,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “I think he’s a very, very good player at that position. Very good players, they definitely give people a boost, not because of what other people aren’t, but because he is who he is.”
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• North Carolina surprised just about everyone last year when a talented team led by first-year coach Hubert Davis parlayed a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament into a run to the national title game.
The Tar Heels won’t be sneaking up on anyone this year.
With four starters back from the team that lost to Kansas in New Orleans, the Tar Heels are the runaway pick as the preseason No. 1 in the AP Top 25 released Monday. They earned 47 of 62 first-place votes from a national media panel to easily outdistance Gonzaga, the top preseason team the past two years.
PRO BASKETBALL
• HOUSTON—The Houston Rockets announced a multiyear contract extension with Kevin Porter Jr. on Monday that could be worth as much as $82 million.
The team did not reveal details, but a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press it was a four-year extension with only the first season, in 2023-24, guaranteed at about $16 million.
Porter is one of the young players the rebuilding Rockets hope will help them return to contention. He has played in 87 games with 84 starts over two seasons, averaging 15.6 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds last season.