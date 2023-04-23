TALLADEGA, Ala.—Kyle Busch used miscommunication with his Richard Childress Racing crew to win at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday in double overtime and under caution.
It was the second win of the season for Busch in his new No. 8 Chevrolet and second career victory at Talladega — 15 years apart. The two-time Cup champion didn’t even lead his first laps of the race until the start of second overtime.
But as the race headed toward additional laps, Busch’s crew chief made a late call for Busch to come in for some gas. The message was received too late and Busch had to save fuel just to ensure he could complete another two-lap sprint.
Bubba Wallace surged past him into the lead from the outside line but was turned by Ryan Blaney to trigger a multi-car crash that automatically ended the race.
• ROCKFORD—Dale Nottestad kicked off the final racing season at the Rockford Speedway by with a first-place finish in the Spring Classic on Sunday.
The Cambridge, Wis. native beat out Jon Reynolds Jr. to become just the fifth driver to win the Spring Classic at least three times. Nottestead is the reigning Big 8 Series Champion.
The race was held on Sunday in cold and cloudy conditions after being moved from Saturday due to inclement weather.
Alex Papini was third, Grant Brown finished fourth and Mike Beyer took fifth.
Josh Nelms won the Mid Am division while Nick Schmidt took first in the Bandit Blast.
PRO GOLF
• AVONDALE, La.—Nick Hardy and Davis Riley birdied four of their final six holes — highlighted by Riley’s 33-foot birdie putt from the from the fringe on the par-3 17th — to give both players their first PGA Tour victory at the Zurich Classic on Sunday.
“It was nerve-wracking, honestly,” Riley said. “The first win is always tough.”
They began the final round three shots back and closed with a 7-under 65 in alternate-shot play to finish with a tournament-record total of 30-under 258 at TPC Louisiana, eclipsing the 259 posted by 2022 winners Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. Hardy and Riley were two shots better than Canadians Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor.
PRO BASKETBALL
• NEW YORK—The New York Knicks have had so few chances to join the NBA postseason party that they might forget the real fun hasn’t even started yet.
“There’s nothing to celebrate,” Jalen Brunson said. “There’s nothing to be truly happy about.”
One more win and that changes.
Brunson scored 29 points, RJ Barrett had 26 and the Knicks took a 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first-round series with a 102-93 victory on Sunday.