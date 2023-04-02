LOS ANGELES—Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner returned to Phoenix to be evaluated by medical staff after he felt fatigue during his first start this season.
The 33-year-old left-hander allowed five runs, four hits and four walks in Arizona's 10-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. Trayce Thompson hit a grand slam in a five-run first inning, the first of Thompson's three home runs.
Bumgarner, a four-time All-Star, is beginning his fourth season with the Diamondbacks. He was 7-15 with a 4.88 ERA in 30 starts last season.
• NEW YORK—San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a strain in the middle of his back.
The move was made retroactive to March 31, and the team recalled right-handed reliever Sean Hjelle from Triple-A Sacramento before its series finale against the New York Yankees.
Bart was scratched from the lineup Saturday with back tightness, and manager Gabe Kapler said a scan showed a “very small” mid-back strain.
“We don't expect it to be a long-term thing. It feels more short term,” Kapler said. “We discussed the possibility of like, seven days. Maybe a few more.”
• CINCINNATI—Graham Ashcraft pitched seven solid innings, Jason Vosler and TJ Friedl hit solo home runs and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 on Saturday.
Ashcraft (1-0) overcame Brian Reynolds’ home run to last seven innings, allowing four hits and one run with a walk and six strikeouts.
“The last few starts in spring for Ashcraft carried over," manager David Bell said. "He really found momentum at the end of spring training and couldn’t wait for the season to start. He just attacked and threw strikes."
The right-hander had the longest outing by a Reds starter in the young season as Cincinnati picked up a second straight victory after losing on Opening Day.
PRO BASKETBALL
• CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Pascal Siakam scored 36 points, Fred VanVleet added 20 points and a career-high 20 assists and the Toronto Raptors beat the undermanned Charlotte Hornets 128-108 on Sunday to secure a spot in the NBA play-in tournament.
O.G. Anunoby added 23 points for the Raptors, who clinched after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Utah Jazz later in the day.
The Raptors (39-39) are now focused on seeding with four games remaining.
“It's really important for us” to get to the 8 seed, VanVleet said. “For the last couple of weeks it has been really simple for us — we're in a win-every-game mode. There's not much to think about."