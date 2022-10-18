ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Russell Wilson is day to day with a strained hamstring.
A week after getting treatment for an injury near his throwing shoulder, the Denver Broncos quarterback said he tweaked a hamstring during the fourth quarter of Monday night’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
“I kind of scrambled and moved around on one, had to throw it away. It got me pretty good in the fourth quarter. Just tried to play through it and all that,” Wilson said.
Coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed that Wilson went for an MRI on Monday, but he demurred when asked what the test showed.
“We’re still looking at it, evaluating it, getting a feel for it,” Hackett said.
• NEW YORK—Colts owner Jim Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders, making him the first NFL owner to publicly state that his controversial counterpart should go.
Snyder’s status has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. The league has been investigating allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety, a probe conducted by attorney Mary Jo White that is ongoing.
Removing Snyder would be unprecedented and requires 24 votes from the other owners.
• PITTSBURGH—Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will practice on Wednesday and will play next Sunday night against Miami if he clears the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Pickett will have “no restrictions” in practice this week and the plan is to stick with Pickett if he’s available rather than turn to backup Mitch Trubisky, who played well in relief of Pickett in a 20-18 victory over Tampa Bay last week.
“If Kenny Pickett is cleared to play, he’ll play,” Tomlin said.
PRO BASKETBALL
• SALT LAKE CITY—The Utah Jazz have signed general manager Justin Zanik to a multiyear deal as he continues the franchise’s roster makeover.
Zanik just finished a busy offseason after dealing All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell and breaking up the nucleus of a roster that had been to the playoffs in each of the past six seasons. The franchise also parted ways with veteran coach Quin Snyder, bringing in former Spurs and Celtics assistant Will Hardy.