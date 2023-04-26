Bowman to replace Earnhardt Jr. in No. 88 car in 2018
Bowman

CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Alex Bowman suffered a fractured vertebra in a sprint car crash and Hendrick Motorsports said Wednesday the NASCAR star will miss at least the next three Cup races.

Bowman will be replaced by Josh Berry, who filled in for Chase Elliott for five races as Elliott recovered from a broken leg. Berry will be in the No. 48 Chevrolet starting this weekend at Dover International Speedway in Delaware.

