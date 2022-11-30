TORONTO (AP)—Don Mattingly was expecting to spend a summer at home with his family. A call from the Toronto Blue Jays convinced him to get back into baseball.
Mattingly, who left his job as Miami Marlins manager at the end of last season, is joining Toronto’s staff as bench coach to manager John Schneider, the team announced Wednesday.
Mattingly said he’d been contacted by multiple clubs with offers for 2023, but nothing interested him until Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins called to chat.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• LINCOLN, Neb.—Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games after Scott Frost’s firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault.
Police went to a Lincoln residence in the afternoon after a report of a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation, the 54-year-old Joseph was arrested at another location. He was being held at Lancaster Country Jail.
Matt Rhule was introduced as the Cornhuskers’ head coach Monday. Athletic director Trev Alberts had said he spoke with Joseph about the job before Rhule’s hiring.
• GAINESVILLE, Fla.—Florida backup quarterback Jalen Kitna, the son of retired NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, was arrested Wednesday on two charges of distribution of child exploitation material and three charges of possession of child pornography.
Gainesville police said the 19-year-old Kitna shared the images via a social media platform. Kitna was booked in the Alachua County Jail, where he was awaiting a first appearance before a judge Thursday morning. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
SOCCER
• LUSAIL, Qatar—For a long time after the final whistle, Luis Chavez crouched on the field in anguish.
He had just scored in Mexico’s furious attempt to stay alive at the World Cup, but the 2-1 victory Wednesday over Saudi Arabia wasn’t enough. Because of Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Poland in a simultaneous match, Mexico failed to advance out of its group for the first time since 1978.
“We had a chance to qualify,” Chavez said glumly. “We didn’t achieve it.”
Mexico had reached the knockout round at the last seven World Cups, second only to Brazil, which has gone through to the round of 16 since 1986.