KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead toss to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 on Sunday to exact a small measure of revenge for their epic overtime loss in last year’s playoffs.
Stefon Diggs had 10 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown, and Gabe Davis also had a TD catch after torching Kansas City for four of them in January, as the Bills (5-1) finally walked out of Arrowhead Stadium a winner.
Patrick Mahomes had one last chance to rally the Chiefs (4-2) in the final minute. But after an incomplete pass, Buffalo cornerback Taron Johnson jumped Mahomes’ pass to Skyy Moore, picking him off with 51 seconds left.
• MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.—Dalvin Cook rushed for a 53-yard insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter and Minnesota held on to beat injury-riddled Miami 24-16.
The Dolphins (3-3) had rallied behind Teddy Bridgewater, who returned from the concussion protocol and entered the game when third-stringer Skylar Thompson injured his thumb in the second quarter.
Cook’s score with 3:25 left restored a two-touchdown lead for the Vikings (5-1). It followed a fumble by Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle on a drive when Miami was swiftly moving the ball down the field, trailing 16-10.
AUTO RACING
• LAS VEGAS—Team Penske has a shot at two major championships this year—Joey Logano became the first driver to qualify for NASCAR’s title-deciding finale with a win Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
“We’re racing for a championship! Let’s go!” Logano screamed to the crowd. “All you want to do is get to the championship four when the season starts and race for a championship, and we’ve got the team to do it.”
Logano, who won for the third time this season and third time at Las Vegas, is NASCAR’s 2018 champion and advanced to the championship race for the fifth time in his career. Team Penske last month celebrated the IndyCar championship when driver Will Power won his second title.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• BIRMINGHAM, Ala.—The Southeastern Conference has fined Tennessee $100,000 for a wild, field-storming celebration after a win over Alabama.
Meanwhile, the school has turned to fans to help pay for new goalposts.
The league announced the fine on Sunday for the school’s second violation of the access to competition area policy. The first came after a basketball game against Florida in 2006.
The third-ranked Volunteers knocked off No. 6 Alabama 52-49 on a last-play field goal Saturday at Neyland Stadium. It ended a 15-game losing streak to the Tide.
Fans stormed the field, ripped up one of the goal posts and heaved it into the Tennessee River.