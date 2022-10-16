Bills Chiefs Football

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates after an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Buffalo won 24-20.

 Ed Zurga - freelancer, FR34145 AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead toss to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 on Sunday to exact a small measure of revenge for their epic overtime loss in last year’s playoffs.

Stefon Diggs had 10 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown, and Gabe Davis also had a TD catch after torching Kansas City for four of them in January, as the Bills (5-1) finally walked out of Arrowhead Stadium a winner.

Recommended for you