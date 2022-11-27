ROCKFORD—Elizabeth Kalk had 25 points and eight steals as Beloit College pulled out a 66-60 non-conference victory over host Rockford University on Sunday.
The Buccaneers (3-3) forced 32 turnovers and outrebounded the Regents 49-45. T’Aira Boyance had 10 points and eight rebounds and Hannah Welte also had 10 points for the Bucs.
Kyla Wilkerson led Rockford (0-4) with 19 points.
Beloit trailed 12-8 after the first quarter, but led 31-29 at halftime. The game was tied at 48-48 when Megan Thompson put the Bucs ahead for good with a layup with 6:39 remaining.
• MILWAUKEE—The Marquette women’s basketball team routed Saint Francis 83-40 at the Al McGuire Center to improve to 6-1 overall.
The Golden Eagles never trailed and a dozen players scored, led by junior forward Liza Karlen with a game-high 18 points. Hononegah grad Jordan King finished with 10 points.
• PORTLAND, Ore.—Mark Sears had 24 points, five rebounds and five assists, and No. 18 Alabama sent top-ranked North Carolina to a second straight loss with a 103-101 victory in a quadruple-overtime thriller on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational.
Jahvon Quinerly scored 21 points for the Crimson Tide (6-1), who knocked off the top-ranked team for the first time since upsetting Stanford in the 2004 NCAA Tournament.
North Carolina (5-2) wasted a big game for Caleb Love, who had 34 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.
PRO FOOTBALL
• CLEVELAND—The Tampa Bay Bucs gave up a 12-yard touchdown pass with 32 seconds left in regulation, struggled offensively in OT and lost 23-17 when Cleveland’s Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard run with 19 seconds remaining.
The Bucs (5-6) were well-rested coming off their bye week, but breakdowns in all three phases ended their modest two-game winning streak and prevented them from moving back over .500 after stumbling through their first 10 games.
Tom Brady threw touchdown passes to Chris Godwin and rookie Ko Kieft, but the Bucs bogged down on other potential scoring drives.
• MIAMI GARDENS—Tua Tagovailoa threw for 299 yards and the Miami Dolphins raced to a 30-point lead before holding on for their fifth straight win, a 30-15 victory over the Houston Texans.