ROCKFORD—Elizabeth Kalk had 25 points and eight steals as Beloit College pulled out a 66-60 non-conference victory over host Rockford University on Sunday.

The Buccaneers (3-3) forced 32 turnovers and outrebounded the Regents 49-45. T’Aira Boyance had 10 points and eight rebounds and Hannah Welte also had 10 points for the Bucs.

