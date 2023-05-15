LAKE FOREST, Ill.—The Chicago Bears signed first-round draft pick Darnell Wright to his rookie contract on Monday.
The Bears chose the Tennessee offensive tackle with the No. 10 overall pick in the NFL draft late last month, giving quarterback Justin Fields more protection after trading back one spot with Philadelphia.
The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Wright played a big role in Tennessee going 11-2 and finishing sixth in the final AP Top 25 poll. He delivered a memorable performance in containing Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. in a 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide, and was first-team All-SEC as a right tackle last season. He played left tackle in 2021.
Chicago also signed South Carolina defensive tackle Zacch Pickens and Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott to their rookie deals. The Bears took Pickens in the third round and Scott in the fourth.
• ATLANTA—Matt Ryan has joined CBS as an analyst, though he’s not giving up on landing with another team as a quarterback.
CBS announced Monday that Ryan, a four-time Pro Bowler and the 2016 NFL MVP with the Atlanta Falcons, will serve as a studio and game analyst across multiple platforms for the upcoming season.
“Excited to join the @NFLonCBS family! Looking forward to breaking down the game this season,” Ryan wrote on his Twitter account.
But, he added, “P.S. — this is not a retirement post.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Kansas State signed football coach Chris Klieman to a new eight-year contract Monday that will pay an average of $5.5 million annually and could keep him tied to the defending Big 12 champion Wildcats through the 2030 season.
The $44 million deal replaces a contract due to end after the 2026 season that paid Klieman an average of $4 million annually.
Klieman added that Kansas State, which is situated about 2 hours from Kansas City and must overcome some geographic disadvantages when it comes to recruiting, has everything it needs to consistently contend for championships.