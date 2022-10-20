Houston Astros Alex Bregman (2) hits a solo homer during the third inning in Game 2 of baseball's American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Houston.
HOUSTON—Alex Bregman hit an early three-run homer, Framber Valdez pitched seven strong innings and the Houston Astros edged the New York Yankees 3-2 Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series.
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge just missed a two-run homer in the eighth when his drive was caught just in front of the short wall by right fielder Kyle Tucker. The ball would’ve landed in the short right-field porch at Yankee Stadium, Statcast showed—with the roof open at Minute Maid Park, the wind might’ve knocked down Judge’s bid.
A night after Justin Verlander fanned 11 in a 4-2 win in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series, Valdez turned in another solid pitching performance and Bregman’s third-inning homer was all the offense Houston needed. The Astros improved to 5-0 this postseason.
Valdez allowed just four hits, walked none and struck out nine. The only runs New York mustered were unearned, coming in the fourth after a flustered Valdez committed two errors on the same play.
But he quickly moved past the gaffe and shut down the powerful Yankees lineup the rest of the way. Valdez allowed just one baserunner after that inning on a single to Harrison Bader with two outs in the fifth and retired the last seven hitters he faced, capped by striking out the side in the seventh.
PRO FOOTBALL
• FLORHAM PARK, N.J.—New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore, who recently expressed frustration with his suddenly limited role, requested to be traded Thursday, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.
Moore was excused from practice by the team, according to coach Robert Saleh, to be with his family to attend to a personal matter.
Moore spent the day away from the facility and has asked to be dealt. But the Jets have no plans to trade him, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details of the conversations were private.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• DALLAS—The third in-person meeting of conference commissioners who manage the College Football Playoff since an August directive from their bosses to expand the postseason format ended without a resolution, but not without optimism.
“There’s a will to try and that will is still there,” Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday.
The CFP management committee, comprised of 10 major college football conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director, met for six hours at an airport hotel to work on a plan to triple the number of playoff teams from four to 12 for the 2024 season.