PITTSBURGH—Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington has spent more than four years methodically overhauling the organization from the bottom up, relentlessly stockpiling prospects through three straight last-place finishes in the NL Central and promising the club would have the financial resources to invest at the major-league level when the timing was right.
Cherington backed up his promise by giving outfielder Bryan Reynolds the largest contract in club history.
Three people with knowledge of the agreement told the Associated Press that it’s an eight-year deal worth at least $106.75 million, the most lucrative in the history of a franchise that dates back to 1882.
Reynolds, an All-Star in 2021, stressed during spring training that negotiations with the Pirates wouldn’t be a distraction once the season began. It hasn’t: Reynolds is hitting .294 with five home runs and 18 RBIs in 22 games for the surprising NL Central leaders.
• CHICAGO—The Chicago Cubs placed outfielder Cody Bellinger on the paternity list on Tuesday.
Bellinger and his girlfriend welcomed their second child on Sunday, a baby girl.
The 27-year-old Bellinger is off to a strong start in his first year with Chicago, batting .300 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 21 games. The 2019 NL MVP finalized a $17.5 million, one-year contract with the Cubs in December.
PRO BASKETBALL
• Paolo Banchero became the frontrunner to win Rookie of the Year race from the very moment that he went No. 1 in last year’s draft.
And nobody caught him.
Banchero was announced Tuesday night as the overwhelming winner of the top rookie award for this season, after the Orlando forward led all first-year players in scoring and helped the Magic improve from a 22-win last season to a 34-win club that contended for a play-in berth this season.
The former Duke standout averaged 20 points per game. He had 15 games of at least 25 points and 40 games of at least 20 points, both the most among rookies this season.
PRO FOOTBALL
• CINCINNATI—The Cincinnati Bengals exercised the fifth-year contract option for star quarterback Joe Burrow on Tuesday as they move toward signing him to a long-term deal.
The Bengals said in a statement that they took the “mechanical step” with Burrow and his representatives, who have had talks with the team about his future.
NFL teams had until May 2 to exercise fifth-year options for first-round picks in the 2020 class, and Burrow, the first player taken that tear, has already proven to be worth any extra financial investment.