FILE - San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Garoppolo has agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

 Ashley Landis - staff, AP

HENDERSON, Nev.—Jimmy Garoppolo has agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Raiders, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday, likely answering the question of who will be Las Vegas’ starting quarterback next season.

Garoppolo’s contract includes $34 million in the guaranteed money, the person said.

