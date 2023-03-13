FILE - San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Garoppolo has agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
HENDERSON, Nev.—Jimmy Garoppolo has agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Raiders, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday, likely answering the question of who will be Las Vegas’ starting quarterback next season.
Garoppolo’s contract includes $34 million in the guaranteed money, the person said.
The Raiders have been linked to Garoppolo almost from the moment coach Josh McDaniels benched nine-year starter Derek Carr with two weeks left in the season.
McDaniels was the Patriots’ offensive coordinator when Garoppolo backed up Tom Brady in New England beginning in 2014. With Brady locked in as the starter, Garoppolo was traded to San Francisco during the 2017 season and immediately became the 49ers’ starter.
• PHILADELPHIA—Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce tweeted on Monday that he would return for a 13th NFL season.
Kelce has long been the heart of the Eagles and one of the top centers in the league. He played against his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 for the NFL title.
Kelce has been as durable as they come with the Super Bowl putting him at 149 consecutive games played.
• MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.—The Miami Dolphins have agreed to sign former New York Jets quarterback Mike White to a two-year contract, a person familiar with the deal said Monday.
White started four games for the Jets last season after New York demoted struggling starter Zach Wilson. White was 1-3 as a starter with 1,192 passing yards, three TDs and four interceptions in 2022. The Jets are pursuing a possible trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• The overall No. 1 seed for March Madness is No. 1 in the final AP Top 25, too.
Alabama, fresh off an SEC Tournament title to go with its regular-season crown, ascended to the top spot Monday, earning 48 of 61 first-place votes to jump Houston, which lost in the American Athletic Conference final without star guard Marcus Sasser.
Marquette remained at No. 6 after its Big East tourney title. UCLA earned one first-place vote and was seventh after losing in the Pac-12 Tournament final to Arizona, which was No. 8. Gonzaga and UConn rounded out the top 10.
Purdue, seeded first in the East Region, earned three first-place votes and was third in the AP poll after the regular-season Big Ten champion won its conference tournament, too.