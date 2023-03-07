FILE -New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) hands off the ball to New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. The New York Giants have reached a new four-year contract with quarterback Daniel Jones and put a franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.—After days of hard-fought, down-to-the wire negotiating the New York Giants reached a new four-year contract with quarterback Daniel Jones on Tuesday and put a franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley.
A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press the Giants and agents for Jones reached the new deal with the franchise tag deadline minutes away.
With Jones under contract, the Giants used their franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley, the team announced.
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft and the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year that season would earn just over $10 million playing on the tag.
The deals came after Jones delivered a career season in leading the team back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
• The Baltimore Ravens put the nonexclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson on Tuesday, preventing him from becoming an unrestricted free agent this month but allowing him to negotiate with other teams.
The deadline for teams to apply the franchise tag was Tuesday. The Ravens were always expected to use it if they didn’t reach a long-term deal with Jackson first. The main question was whether they'd use the nonexclusive tag or the exclusive one.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama freshman Brandon Miller, whose tremendous season on the court has been clouded by controversy off it, is The Associated Press player of the year and newcomer of the year in the Southeastern Conference.
Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams was named coach of the year on Tuesday in voting by 14 reporters who cover the SEC.
Miller was a first-team pick on all but one ballot, received 12 player of the year votes and 11 as top newcomer for the regular-season SEC champions and No. 4-ranked Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-9 forward is only the fourth freshman in the last 50 years to lead the SEC in scoring, averaging 19.6 points along with 8.0 rebounds. He is also tops in 3-pointers made, making 92 and hitting at a 40.4% rate.
• INDIANAPOLIS—Gabriella Smith made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Brittni Moore had 14 points and 10 rebounds and No. 2 seed Cleveland State beat top-seeded Green Bay 73-61 on Tuesday to claim its first Horizon League Tournament championship since 2010.
Cleveland State (30-4), which played in its second straight tournament championship game, will make the program’s third appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Vikings snapped a two-game losing streak against Green Bay this season after falling 82-65 on Jan. 14 and 64-49 on Feb. 23.