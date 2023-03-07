Giants Jones Football

FILE -New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) hands off the ball to New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. The New York Giants have reached a new four-year contract with quarterback Daniel Jones and put a franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

 John Minchillo - staff, AP

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.—After days of hard-fought, down-to-the wire negotiating the New York Giants reached a new four-year contract with quarterback Daniel Jones on Tuesday and put a franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley.

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press the Giants and agents for Jones reached the new deal with the franchise tag deadline minutes away.

