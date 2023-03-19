MILWAUKEE—Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, Brook Lopez scored 17 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied for a 118-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.
Khris Middleton added 20 points and Bobby Portis had 14 as the Bucks improved to an NBA-best 51-20. Antetokounmpo had his 33rd career triple-double.
Lopez scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter on a pair of 3-point plays and a dunk to put Milwaukee in front 97-95. Middleton’s free throw capped the 15-2 run that put the Bucks up 104-97.
A dunk by Jakob Poeltl brought Toronto within 110-107, but Lopez scored underneath and Jrue Holiday hit two free throws to make it 114-107 with 1:29 remaining.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
• COLUMBIA, S.C.—Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu scored 22 points and Elena Tsineke’s jumper with 31.2 seconds left in overtime put South Florida ahead for good in a 67-65 victory over No. 9 seed Marquette to start the women’s NCAA Tournament on Friday.
The Golden Eagles (22-11) had a final look to win, but Mackenzie Hare’s 3-pointer went inside the rim and rolled out with a second to play.
Chloe Marotta scored a team-high 25 points for the Eagles while Hononegah grad Jordan King had 16.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
• TULSA, Okla.—Penn State won its 10th team title in 12 years on Saturday at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships.
Iowa finished in second place with Real Woods finishing as the NCAA runner-up at 141 pounds. Honongeah graduate Tony Cassioppi (29-6) finished in fourth place at 285 pounds
AUTO RACING
• HAMPTON, Ga.—Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski gave Atlanta and NASCAR a rare clean last-lap battle.
For a change there were no late wreck. No overtime. Just a clean finish between hard racers.
Logano dominated early and then passed Keselowski on the final lap to win NASCAR’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday.
PRO GOLF
• PALM HARBOR, Fla.—Taylor Moore delivered the clutch shots to move into contention, closed with a 4-under 67 and won the Valspar Championship on Sunday when he avoided the mistakes that cost Jordan Spieth and Adam Schenk.
In only his second year on the PGA Tour, the 29-year-old who grew up outside Oklahoma City is now headed to the Masters next month.