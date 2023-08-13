Angels Astros Baseball

Ohtani 

 Eric Christian Smith - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS

HOUSTON—Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will skip his next scheduled pitching start Wednesday at Texas after telling manager Phil Nevin he was feeling some arm fatigue.

Nevin said Sunday that Ohtani is not injured and will return to the rotation during a series at home against the Reds that begins Aug. 21.

  

