HOUSTON—Jose Altuve resumed some baseball activities this week, but there still isn’t a timetable for when Houston’s star second baseman will return to the team.
Altuve fractured his right thumb in the World Baseball Classic and had surgery to repair the injury March 22. After his surgery, Astros general manager Dana Brown said he’d be out at least eight weeks.
It’s been six weeks so far, and while Altuve was cleared to return to baseball activities this week — including throwing, running and fielding — he hasn’t been cleared to swing .
“I think right now it’s hard to tell,” Altuve said when asked if he knows when he’ll return. “Anything is possible. I’m working really hard. I want to come back and help these guys to win, but we’ll see.
“I think the next two weeks are really important in my rehab.”
• BALTIMORE—The Baltimore Orioles acquired catcher Luis Torrens from the Chicago Cubs for cash on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old Torrens hit .250 in 13 games for the Cubs this season. He signed with Chicago as a minor league free agent in January. He previously played for Seattle and San Diego.
The Orioles designated right-hander Joey Krehbiel for assignment.
Second-year star Adley Rutschman has played in every game this season for Baltimore, at either catcher or designated hitter. The Orioles also have James McCann as a backup catcher.
HORSE RACING
• LOUISVILLE, Ky.—The death of four horses at Churchill Downs over a span of five days has overshadowed preparations for the Kentucky Derby.
Two horses trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. collapsed on the track and died over the past week. Two other horses also died as either a result of racing or training, including Derby entrant Wild On Ice.
Joseph is set to saddle Lord Miles in the first jewel of the Triple Crown on Saturday. But he has said he’s unsure of plans after the two deaths from his barn.
Churchill Downs Racetrack, in a statement Wednesday, expressed concern over the deaths and said officials would press for answers.