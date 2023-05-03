Rangers Astros Baseball

Altuve

HOUSTON—Jose Altuve resumed some baseball activities this week, but there still isn’t a timetable for when Houston’s star second baseman will return to the team.

Altuve fractured his right thumb in the World Baseball Classic and had surgery to repair the injury March 22. After his surgery, Astros general manager Dana Brown said he’d be out at least eight weeks.

