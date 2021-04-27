BELOIT—The Beloit Farmers’ Market is right around the corner and the Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) is ready to rebound from the pandemic by bringing back vendors and offering more goods than last year.
Shauna El-Amin, executive director of the DBA, said the vendor base would spring back to a total of 71 merchants selling items at the market when it kicks off on May 1. In 2020, a total of 27 and later 47 vendors were approved for the scaled-down open-air market.
The Farmers Market is held each Saturday in downtown Beloit from May through October.
“We have so many vendors that have been part of the market family for many years and we are so excited to bring them back this year,” El-Amin said. “We are happy to offer more products and goods to our community members and no longer have to restrict vendors.”
Goods offered also will grow, from certain essential items to also offering plants, services and crafts from specialty vendors.
A mask requirement will remain in place and a total of 400 people will be allowed in at a time for the market, unless COVID-19 safety guidelines change from the Beloit City Council.
Food trucks also will be back this year, with visitors able to purchase to-go meals that must be taken away from the main market area.
Live music will come back on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
In hindsight, El-Amin said the DBA adapted well to help businesses and maintain some events during 2020.
“Staff and our board and volunteers have taken the opportunities we had to shift and adapt their focus and make sure we are constantly aware of what we can offer the businesses,” El-Amin said. “Every day played out differently and we changed as we needed to help our businesses succeed. We’re so appreciative for all our volunteers on a normal year, so to see them step up the way they did is just incredible and it speaks to the community we’ve built in Beloit.”