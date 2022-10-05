hot Families Fighting Addiction event set in Beloit Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Oct 5, 2022 Oct 5, 2022 Updated 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - Families Fighting Addiction will present a Faces of Addiction Memorial on Sunday at The Castle, 501 Prospect Ave., Beloit.Featured speakers will include Tom Farley, New York Times best selling author and community relations coordinator at Rosecrance Health Network. He also is the brother of actor Chris Farley.Charles Tubbs, former Beloit Police Department Deputy Chief and Dane County Emergency Management Director, also will be a speaker.Doors will open at 1 p.m. when families will be able to write sentiments on their lanterns/luminaries and have time to reflect.Farley is scheduled to speak at 2:15 p.m. and Mike Sheridan of Wisconsin Voices for Recovery will speak at 3 p.m.. Tubbs is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m.Lanterns will be released and luminaries will be displayed at Riverside Park around 4:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now 4-year-old dies in Beloit traffic accident 9-year-old boy hit by car in Janesville Beloit Police: 4-year-old had fallen in parking lot before hit by vehicle Beloit man sentenced to 20 years for sex trafficking, drug charges Beloit superintendent finalists Garrison and Lewis talk of inclusion, leadership Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime