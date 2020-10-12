ATLANTA —The poor performance of Atlanta’s defense under the leadership of Raheem Morris won’t matter if Morris finds a way to win as the Falcons’ interim coach.
The more Morris wins, the better he’ll look to Falcons owner Arthur Blank as perhaps more than just a temporary replacement for the fired Dan Quinn. With 11 games remaining, Blank figures it’s a perfect audition opportunity for Morris.
Can Morris, elevated Monday to interim coach, be a candidate for the full-time job?
“Absolutely,” Blank said, adding with a smile, “if Raheem ends up 11-0, he’ll certainly be a candidate.”
Morris is in his sixth season with the Falcons and was in his first as defensive coordinator. His previous experience as a head coach helped him earn the support of Blank and team president Rich McKay as the choice to lead the team the remainder of the season.
The Falcons fired Dan Quinn on Sunday night, hours after the team fell to 0-5 for the first time since 1997 with a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Blank also fired longtime general manager Thomas Dimitroff.
“This is not just a response to 0-5,” Blank said Monday, referring to the Falcons’ 14-23 record under Quinn since the beginning of the 2018 season.
Blank said Quinn and Dimitroff agreed there was a mandate to make the playoffs “or bust” this season following consecutive 7-9 finishes the last two years.
“It’s pretty clear when you go 0-5 that is not going to happen,” Blank said.
“We felt we had given both gentlemen a long period of time to create the winning environment ... and they both hadn’t done it.”
The Falcons named linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich as defensive coordinator.
PRO HOCKEY
CHICAGO —The Blackhawks agreed to a one-year contract with Mattias Janmark on Monday, adding a veteran forward to help make up for the loss of Brandon Saad.
Janmark’s contract carries a salary-cap hit of $2.25 million. Saad was traded to Colorado on Saturday, and the 27-year-old Janmark could step into his role on Chicago’s penalty-killing unit.
“I don’t think they promised me anything, but they said that they see me as a two-way forward and I can fill in in a lot of the slots,” Janmark said. “And that’s how I see myself, too, so now it’s up to me to just play as good as I can.”