BELOIT—It was a year of big business and new changes in 2019 for Beloit’s engine maker Fairbanks Morse. The company had a banner year launching U.S. Navy contracts for construction of several ship engines.
Specifically, Fairbanks Morse was awarded a contract to build and deliver the four main propulsion diesel engines (MPDE) for the sixth and seventh ships in the U.S. Navy’s Expeditionary Transfer Dock (ESD)/Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB) program. The ESB 6 and ESB 7 MPDEs will be built by Fairbanks Morse at its Beloit manufacturing facility.
With Fairbanks Morse engines being installed on about 80 percent of U.S. Navy ships that have a medium speed power application, business continued to grow.
Engine orders picked up as well as after-market work such as the servicing of ships. For example, Fairbanks Morse will supply the main propulsion diesel engines for the T-AO 208 Robert F. Kennedy and the T-AO 209 Lucy Stone, representing the fourth and fifth fleet replenishment ships of the new John Lewis Class designed to service ships and aircraft at sea. Contracts for the design and construction of six John Lewis Class Fleet Replenishment Ships have been granted by the Navy to a sum of $3.2 billion.
Fairbanks Morse offers distributed power generation solutions in municipal, nuclear, industrial and institutional facilities to locomotive engines, and naval and commercial-class ship propulsion and shipboard power. Formerly an EnPro Industries company, Fairbanks Morse experienced 20 percent growth in 2019 and confirmed orders to keep the plant busy for three to four years.
Fairbanks Morse was sold to the private equity firm Arcline Investment Management in December. The transaction was closed on Jan. 21, 2020. Arcline is a private equity firm with $1.5 billion in capital, investing in niche, market-leading companies. Also George Whittier, former Fairbanks Morse president during 2009-2012, was appointed as Fairbanks Morse’s new chief executive officer (CEO).
“I’m proud and humbled to have the opportunity to lead one of America’s truly great companies,” said Whittier. “Fairbanks Morse solutions and services are mission critical in both the defense and commercial sectors. It will be my honor to work with a deeply experienced employee base to build upon our 120 plus year heritage and reputation for delivering reliable and innovative power generation solutions on which our customers rely. I look forward to leading the company into this new decade and working once again with an amazing team to write the next chapter of the Fairbanks Morse story.”
In 2019, Fairbanks received an order for two ships of the same class engines at the same time, something that typically takes place only once every four years.
It also was the year Fairbanks became capable of manufacturing the largest engine in North America, finishing production of the first couple of the 210 metric-ton engines this year and sending them off for placement in U.S. Navy ships.
In February of 2019, the U.S. Navy contracted with Fairbanks for an IDIQ, or indefinite quantity/indefinite delivery.
The new arrangement includes more broad services such as giving the Navy a maintenance plan. Worth approximately $13.5 million, the agreement will cover all U.S. Navy ships with Fairbanks Morse engines to enable improved life cycle support and maximize Fairbanks Morse products in critical Navy applications.
The support Fairbanks Morse will provide will include technical and engineering services, logistics, training, and administrative and program management efforts related to diesel engine life cycles and in-service operations.
Fairbanks Morse will provide services, personnel, facilities, expertise, technical information, special tools, supplies and incidental materials necessary to ensure the longevity of the vessels.
In the past, the U.S. Navy used an intermediate party to contract for any Fairbanks Morse services. Under the new contract, Fairbanks will be working directly with the U.S. Navy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.