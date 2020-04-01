Phoebe and Kristie Nielsen
Ages: 11 and 14
Hometown/school: Beloit, Turner High School and Townview Elementary
Children of: Mike and Donna Nielsen
Accomplishment: The two sisters made bracelets which raised to close to $1,000 for homeless charities in the summer of 2019.
Sylvia Johnansen
Age: 16
Hometown/school: Clinton
Child of: Laura Schoonover and Christian Johansen
Accomplishment: The freshman broke the WIAA Division 2 state record in the 100-meter dash and also finished second in the 200-meter dash at the state track meet in La Crosse.
Tyler Statler
Age: 18
School/Hometown: Hononegah/Rockton.
Child of: Katy and Phil Statler
Accomplishments: After a terrific senior season pitching for the Indians, Statler was drafted in the 13th round by the St. Louis Cardinals and enjoyed a solid first season playing for the Cardinals’ rookie-league team in Jupiter, Fla.
Kalle Arrington
Age: 17
Hometown/school: South Beloit, South Beloit High School
Child of: Michelle and Darren Stroud
Accomplishment: She was named Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Club for exemplifying a club kid and cherishing the club as a part of the community. She was a club kid for seven years and has worked there part-time the past year.
Cole Peschang
Age: 17
Hometown/School: South Beloit, South Beloit High School
Child of: Jeff and Sue Peschang.
Accomplishment: He made his fourth trip to the World Karting Association’s Kart Week at Daytona Speedway on Dec. 27-30. He picked up his third career second place there in the Stock Honda Class. He also has three career wins there.
Kenny Draeving
Age: 18
Hometown/School: Beloit, Beloit Turner.
Child of: Ken and Kim Draeving
Accomplishment: The three-sport athlete graduated as Turner’s all-time leader in nearly every passing category, completing a career 233-of-447 passes for 3,660 yards and 37 touchdowns. He received a scholarship from NCAA Division II Upper Iowa University.
Ja’Caigh Pegeese
Age: 11
Hometown/school: Beloit, Fruzen Intermediate School
Child of: Kvonya Garrett-Pegeese and Ji’Lon Pegeese Sr.
Accomplishment: He helped host the Fourth Annual Team Ja’Caigh Non-Hodgkin’s Awareness Day in September of 2019 and hosted his first annual “A Day of Gifting” where he fed and clothes those in need during the holiday season in 2019. He is a survivor of Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Beatrice Youd
Age: 17
Hometown/school: Beloit, F.J. Turner High School
Child of: Daniel Youd and Tamara Ketabgian
Accomplishment: She won multiple first place awards as well as the Society of Women Engineers Award in February when she attended the Capital Sceince and Engineering Fair in Madison. She is a finalist in the International Science and Engineering Fair, which will take place in Anaheim, California in May. She will attend Harvard University this fall to study Earth and Planetary Sciences. She also interned with the Waquoit Bay Summer Science School in Waquoit, Massachusetts for two years.
