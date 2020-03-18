MADISON (AP)—New limitations were placed on Wisconsin child care facilities Wednesday as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state topped 100, and policymakers scrambled to find emergency help for displaced workers and struggling businesses.
Gov. Tony Evers said that although an order to shelter in place was an option, “I don’t believe we’re going to get to that point.”
It’s likely that the coronavirus is now circulating statewide, even though the 106 confirmed cases were found in only 14 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services.
She, Evers and other members of his Cabinet spoke on a call organized by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce that organizers said drew 2,000 participants.
Evers said child care settings must have no more than 10 staffers and 50 children present at the same time. Providers were asked to prioritize families of health care and essential service workers. The restrictions take effect on Thursday at 8 a.m. and will remain in place indefinitely.
Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa said on Wednesday that a doctor had tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling outside the state before restrictions were in place. The doctor was quarantined at home and had mild symptoms.
“We have seen this happen at health care organizations across the nation, and we knew it was only a matter of time before we had a confirmed case on our team,” the hospital said in a statement.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the hospital was testing 10 patients and about 190 health care workers, but a national shortage of tests was leaving out some of those who may have been exposed to the doctor, including the father of a teenage girl with leukemia who is being isolated with his daughter.
Evers, a Democrat, spoke with Republican legislative leaders about his plan for an emergency package of legislation to help those struggling due to the virus. Evers has said he wants the Legislature to remove a one-week waiting period to receive unemployment benefits, which the Legislature rejected last year.
The lawmakers and Evers didn’t reveal details about what was discussed, but they all said afterward that the meeting was productive and that they agreed to talk regularly.
Evers and Republicans have been unable to work together on most major issues, but they said Wednesday that they were united in doing what’s best.
Evers was expected to issue an executive order speeding up unemployment benefits for those who have lost a job due to the outbreak.
